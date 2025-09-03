 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19839918 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:13:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[p]A few smaller bug fixes for the Brickmen before we launch our BIG update, which will be ready shortly!
  • Fixed a bug where bullets could not be dragged.
  • Fixed a bug where Snoring Brickman flashing on another Brickman caused a freeze.
  • Fixed a bug preventing extra bullets from being fired.
  • Fixed pistol not unlocking from previous versions.
  • Fixed an issue preventing certain relics (kill streak related) from unlocking.
  • Fixed controller issue where returning to the menu caused no selection.
  • Fixed gun not unlocking after completing Chapter 2.
  • Fixed Bullet Lover not working as a deal.
  • Missions are now shown in the pause menu.
  • Fixed bullets being selectable when they are hidden.
  • Improved pistol's deflector mechanics.

