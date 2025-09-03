- Fixed a bug where bullets could not be dragged.
- Fixed a bug where Snoring Brickman flashing on another Brickman caused a freeze.
- Fixed a bug preventing extra bullets from being fired.
- Fixed pistol not unlocking from previous versions.
- Fixed an issue preventing certain relics (kill streak related) from unlocking.
- Fixed controller issue where returning to the menu caused no selection.
- Fixed gun not unlocking after completing Chapter 2.
- Fixed Bullet Lover not working as a deal.
- Missions are now shown in the pause menu.
- Fixed bullets being selectable when they are hidden.
- Improved pistol's deflector mechanics.
Kill the Brickman patch 0.9.886
[p]A few smaller bug fixes for the Brickmen before we launch our BIG update, which will be ready shortly!
