Middle of the week, perfect for a hotfix! Check it out! ->
- Multiple level design fixes.
- Fixed the issue where vehicle handling was messed up when driving on some materials.
- Fixed the issue where you could not burry/unburry in some locations.
- Fixed the issue where vehicles would sometimes take too much damage on collision.
- Fixed the issue where interacting with the improvised motorcycle wheel would cause the character to freeze in some cases.
- Fixed the issue where custom JSON interact quests would require one extra interaction to complete.
- Fixed the issue where buried traps were possible to disarm.
- Fixed the issue where it was not possible to eat directly from chests.
- Fixed the issue where bullet penetration was overboard in some cases (like BB elements).
- Fixed the issue where completing the time-limited quest would not give proper rewards in SP.
- Fixed the issue where it was not possible to enter some rooms in Abandoned bunkers.
- Fixed the issue where falling sound effects were heard by nearby players already on the ground.
- Fixed the issue where painted BB elemented would be too bright/candy like.
- Adjusted the level of wind SFX.
Changed files in this update