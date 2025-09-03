 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19839870 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Middle of the week, perfect for a hotfix! Check it out! ->





  • Multiple level design fixes.
  • Fixed the issue where vehicle handling was messed up when driving on some materials.
  • Fixed the issue where you could not burry/unburry in some locations.
  • Fixed the issue where vehicles would sometimes take too much damage on collision.
  • Fixed the issue where interacting with the improvised motorcycle wheel would cause the character to freeze in some cases.
  • Fixed the issue where custom JSON interact quests would require one extra interaction to complete.
  • Fixed the issue where buried traps were possible to disarm.
  • Fixed the issue where it was not possible to eat directly from chests.
  • Fixed the issue where bullet penetration was overboard in some cases (like BB elements).
  • Fixed the issue where completing the time-limited quest would not give proper rewards in SP.
  • Fixed the issue where it was not possible to enter some rooms in Abandoned bunkers.
  • Fixed the issue where falling sound effects were heard by nearby players already on the ground.
  • Fixed the issue where painted BB elemented would be too bright/candy like.



  • Adjusted the level of wind SFX.

