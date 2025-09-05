A few changes were made to the Reforge system. Passives, like Faultbreaker, are reforges now. When an item drops with a passive, it appears as a T1 Reforge that you can Deforge, then you can use Tinker at the merchant to turn it into a Tinker Kit (costs a few Diamonds, you earn 1 per floor) and attach that Tinker Kit to any item. Also, you can upgrade the item with reforge’s stats and move it again later without losing those upgrades.