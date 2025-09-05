Hello adventurers!
We'd like to announce our new Regular Update (1.21), with the new QoL features, game mode changes, balance changes, and bug fixes!
Features
Endless Changes
Endless Monolith now appears on Floor 56. Activating it makes the run endless, so you can go beyond Floor 100. The separate Endless mode has been removed.
Sets Changes
Removed Flow. You can combine sets as you want to.
Generic Set now counts toward other active sets (e.g., 2 Demonic items + 1 Generic item = 3 Demonic items).
Changed Demonic Set effect, removed Demonic Blood.
Changed Warrior Set effect.
Changed Darkness Set effect.
Changed Chromalure Set effect. Removed Lirvain.
Changed Silver Set effect. Removed Holy Water.
Changed Monomana Set to Bastolic Set.
Nerfed Swiftness Set.
Merchant
Changed Gifting to Tinker. Tinker costs 1 Diamond and does the same thing as gifting. You earn 1 Diamond at the end of every floor.
Added Ribbon of Fortune to the merchant.
Added Totem of Greed to the merchant
New Reforge System
A few changes were made to the Reforge system. Passives, like Faultbreaker, are reforges now. When an item drops with a passive, it appears as a T1 Reforge that you can Deforge, then you can use Tinker at the merchant to turn it into a Tinker Kit (costs a few Diamonds, you earn 1 per floor) and attach that Tinker Kit to any item. Also, you can upgrade the item with reforge’s stats and move it again later without losing those upgrades.
New Synergie
Swiftness + Warrior = Quickblade
New Items
Black Oath
Iron Eater
New Passives
Tyr - Soul of the Smith
Items & Consumables
New passive effect for Bloodedge.
New passive effect for Jester’s Bone Mask.
Changed Master of Combat to Warrior's Resolute.
Removed Mana Potion.
Removed Health Potion.
Removed Warrior's Flask.
Removed Tome of Polymorph.
Removed Potion of Madness.
Removed Tears of Iron.
Other Changes
You can now view your battle log after death.
Combat no longer grants Combat Insight.
Trial rewards updated.
Removed Key. Chests now open for free.
Improved synchronyzation and stability in Cooperative.
Banishing is back.
Rerolls: Improved pricing after 3 rerolls.
Changed Faith. Cleansing now reduces 25% of current Faith. This resets every battle.
Polymorph Effect changed.
Parry reworked
Thank you for being part of this amazing community. We’d love to hear your feedback, so don’t hesitate to share your thoughts on the Discord server or on Twitter. 🎉 Enjoy the update and see you in the Tower! 🎉
Changed files in this update