3 September 2025 Build 19839667 Edited 3 September 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Error fixing

  • Fixed a bug that could happen when placing a building at the map edge.

  • Fixed a potential miss-match between player gov. form and the info shown in the world city-panel.

  • Fixad an issue where the "Deteriorating alliance" event would repeat.

Balancing

  • AI aggression frequency has been reduced.

  • Tributaries give now more tribute.

  • The number of soldiers returning from offensive campaigns is now more closely related to the chance of victory.

Other

  • Minor UI changes

