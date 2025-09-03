Error fixing
Fixed a bug that could happen when placing a building at the map edge.
Fixed a potential miss-match between player gov. form and the info shown in the world city-panel.
Fixad an issue where the "Deteriorating alliance" event would repeat.
Balancing
AI aggression frequency has been reduced.
Tributaries give now more tribute.
The number of soldiers returning from offensive campaigns is now more closely related to the chance of victory.
Other
Minor UI changes
Changed files in this update