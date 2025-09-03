 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19839586 Edited 3 September 2025 – 11:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Multiple Bug Fixes from the Frozen Expanse including:

-Crystals are lit up for timed puzzles, but don't count.

-The player gets trapped in the statue puzzle of the frozen expanse.

-Tutorial windows will not close when pressing the prompted button.

-When exiting an re-entering a save lock zone the game rarely will not let you shoot magic projectiles in save lock areas.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3900741
  • Loading history…
