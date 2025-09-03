Multiple Bug Fixes from the Frozen Expanse including:
-Crystals are lit up for timed puzzles, but don't count.
-The player gets trapped in the statue puzzle of the frozen expanse.
-Tutorial windows will not close when pressing the prompted button.
-When exiting an re-entering a save lock zone the game rarely will not let you shoot magic projectiles in save lock areas.
Patch Notes 1.0.0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
