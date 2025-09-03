 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19839379 Edited 3 September 2025 – 13:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-improved overall contrast and colors a bit
-added new secondary fog layer which gives more depth to a scene and more atmosphere
-improved lighting in day scenarios
-added search light to lighthouse in night scenario on Coastal Conflict

-increased tank movement speed from 700 -> 900
-decreased tank acceleration a bit
-TNT explosion delay reduced from 3s -> 1.5s
-single grenade damage reduced from 100 -> 75
-single grenade reload time reduced from 7s -> 5s
-triple grenade damage increased from 45 -> 50
-increased main base combat zones for both teams on Ruin Rumble to prevent snipers from spawn killing
-very slightly increased locomotion (walk animations) speed by 5%

-added experimental force show cursor to team select / welcome screen in an attempt to fix invisible cursor after map travel
-fixed deathcamp always looking down on corpse (this was unintended)
-fixed recon AI throwing traps instantly instead of at the end of the activation animation
-fixed sprinting pose getting stuck after sprinting and letting go of forward button
-fixed collision on shoreline waves on VV and PP

