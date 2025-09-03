-improved overall contrast and colors a bit

-added new secondary fog layer which gives more depth to a scene and more atmosphere

-improved lighting in day scenarios

-added search light to lighthouse in night scenario on Coastal Conflict



-increased tank movement speed from 700 -> 900

-decreased tank acceleration a bit

-TNT explosion delay reduced from 3s -> 1.5s

-single grenade damage reduced from 100 -> 75

-single grenade reload time reduced from 7s -> 5s

-triple grenade damage increased from 45 -> 50

-increased main base combat zones for both teams on Ruin Rumble to prevent snipers from spawn killing

-very slightly increased locomotion (walk animations) speed by 5%



-added experimental force show cursor to team select / welcome screen in an attempt to fix invisible cursor after map travel

-fixed deathcamp always looking down on corpse (this was unintended)

-fixed recon AI throwing traps instantly instead of at the end of the activation animation

-fixed sprinting pose getting stuck after sprinting and letting go of forward button

-fixed collision on shoreline waves on VV and PP