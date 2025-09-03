-improved overall contrast and colors a bit
-added new secondary fog layer which gives more depth to a scene and more atmosphere
-improved lighting in day scenarios
-added search light to lighthouse in night scenario on Coastal Conflict
-increased tank movement speed from 700 -> 900
-decreased tank acceleration a bit
-TNT explosion delay reduced from 3s -> 1.5s
-single grenade damage reduced from 100 -> 75
-single grenade reload time reduced from 7s -> 5s
-triple grenade damage increased from 45 -> 50
-increased main base combat zones for both teams on Ruin Rumble to prevent snipers from spawn killing
-very slightly increased locomotion (walk animations) speed by 5%
-added experimental force show cursor to team select / welcome screen in an attempt to fix invisible cursor after map travel
-fixed deathcamp always looking down on corpse (this was unintended)
-fixed recon AI throwing traps instantly instead of at the end of the activation animation
-fixed sprinting pose getting stuck after sprinting and letting go of forward button
-fixed collision on shoreline waves on VV and PP
Version 0.1.3.162
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update