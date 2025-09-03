 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19839293 Edited 3 September 2025 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.79611 Test 2025-09-03

Design

  • Tribe unit behavior is less predictable

  • Bypassed events are less frequent and tied to event level

  • Bypassed relationship penalty increased from 60 to 80

  • Automatic (non-event) marriage will prefer candidates with a lower age difference

  • Removed orders for refusing tribal truce in No Characters

Programming

AI improvements:

  • Tweaks to exploration and retreat

  • Keep potential danger separate from actual danger

  • Increased value of heir tutor mission

  • No longer guards starting empty city sites unless there is another player nearby

  • No longer imports horses until they can build horse units

  • Hittite Scouts avoid chopping trees that will unhide them

  • Further reduced AI emphasis on tile buying

  • Tribe AI improvements

  • Missing shaders in asset bundles are now replaced with game versions where possible (affects mods)

  • Updated Epic dev tools and SDK

UI

  • Learn to Play is removed from the main menu after completing all the LTP or LBP scenarios or on disabling the tutorial

  • Added help text for event options that give archetypes in Roleplaying mode

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed city and culture limits not showing on Encyclopedia entries for relevant improvements

  • Fixed uneven distribution of tribal unit types

  • Fixed some bugs with AI use of missions

  • Fixed converting a game to play-by-cloud not working when not your turn in Strict turnstyle

  • Fixed missions continuing for dead target character

  • Fixed camera focus on tile bug

  • Fixed changing capital clearing sent luxuries

  • Fixed modded asset bundles not loading in some cases

  • Fixed load/save error from adjacent unit effects

  • Fixed bug with AI exploring units trying to harvest when they cannot

  • Fixed unbuildable units and tech cards showing on the tech tooltip (affects mods)

  • Fixed foreign occurrence effects on units, movement and visibility not being applied immediately (Wrath of Gods)

  • Fixed some occurrence load/save issues (Wrath of Gods)

  • Fixed some non-global Occurrences showing as global in helptext (Wrath of Gods)

  • Fixed wrath from difficulty not being applied in the Wrath of Gods scenario

  • Fixed displayed prosperity level not matching effect in the Wrath of Gods scenario

  • Text and Event fixes

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 19839293
Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
