Test Branch 1.0.79611 Test 2025-09-03
Design
Tribe unit behavior is less predictable
Bypassed events are less frequent and tied to event level
Bypassed relationship penalty increased from 60 to 80
Automatic (non-event) marriage will prefer candidates with a lower age difference
Removed orders for refusing tribal truce in No Characters
Programming
AI improvements:
Tweaks to exploration and retreat
Keep potential danger separate from actual danger
Increased value of heir tutor mission
No longer guards starting empty city sites unless there is another player nearby
No longer imports horses until they can build horse units
Hittite Scouts avoid chopping trees that will unhide them
Further reduced AI emphasis on tile buying
Tribe AI improvements
Missing shaders in asset bundles are now replaced with game versions where possible (affects mods)
Updated Epic dev tools and SDK
UI
Learn to Play is removed from the main menu after completing all the LTP or LBP scenarios or on disabling the tutorial
Added help text for event options that give archetypes in Roleplaying mode
Bugs Fixed
Fixed city and culture limits not showing on Encyclopedia entries for relevant improvements
Fixed uneven distribution of tribal unit types
Fixed some bugs with AI use of missions
Fixed converting a game to play-by-cloud not working when not your turn in Strict turnstyle
Fixed missions continuing for dead target character
Fixed camera focus on tile bug
Fixed changing capital clearing sent luxuries
Fixed modded asset bundles not loading in some cases
Fixed load/save error from adjacent unit effects
Fixed bug with AI exploring units trying to harvest when they cannot
Fixed unbuildable units and tech cards showing on the tech tooltip (affects mods)
Fixed foreign occurrence effects on units, movement and visibility not being applied immediately (Wrath of Gods)
Fixed some occurrence load/save issues (Wrath of Gods)
Fixed some non-global Occurrences showing as global in helptext (Wrath of Gods)
Fixed wrath from difficulty not being applied in the Wrath of Gods scenario
Fixed displayed prosperity level not matching effect in the Wrath of Gods scenario
Text and Event fixes
Changed depots in test branch