Added several new orders for divisions
Managing army is now a bit easier and more intuitive
Added "sector menu" - since now player can manage the entire military regions (since now also known as "sectors")
Added several new administrative options for sectors - plundering and destroying sectors, and capturing industry from sector
Added new options for constructions - cancel and boost
Balanced constructions mechanics
Balanced infrastructure decay in provinces
Fixed several bugs causing crashes and some other minor issues
Upgraded AI slightly - since now it should be more aware of dangers and militarize faster
My objective for the next update is to erase as many bugs as possible - mainly the crashing ones, but also the minors. Also I would like to balance some things, especially laws. Therefore the next update will not provide too much new content, but rather technical fixes. See you in the next updates!
Changed files in this update