Added several new orders for divisions

Managing army is now a bit easier and more intuitive

Added "sector menu" - since now player can manage the entire military regions (since now also known as "sectors")

Added several new administrative options for sectors - plundering and destroying sectors, and capturing industry from sector

Added new options for constructions - cancel and boost

Balanced constructions mechanics

Balanced infrastructure decay in provinces

Fixed several bugs causing crashes and some other minor issues

Upgraded AI slightly - since now it should be more aware of dangers and militarize faster

My objective for the next update is to erase as many bugs as possible - mainly the crashing ones, but also the minors. Also I would like to balance some things, especially laws. Therefore the next update will not provide too much new content, but rather technical fixes. See you in the next updates!