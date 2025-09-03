 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19839260
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added several new orders for divisions

  • Managing army is now a bit easier and more intuitive

  • Added "sector menu" - since now player can manage the entire military regions (since now also known as "sectors")

  • Added several new administrative options for sectors - plundering and destroying sectors, and capturing industry from sector

  • Added new options for constructions - cancel and boost

  • Balanced constructions mechanics

  • Balanced infrastructure decay in provinces

  • Fixed several bugs causing crashes and some other minor issues

  • Upgraded AI slightly - since now it should be more aware of dangers and militarize faster

My objective for the next update is to erase as many bugs as possible - mainly the crashing ones, but also the minors. Also I would like to balance some things, especially laws. Therefore the next update will not provide too much new content, but rather technical fixes. See you in the next updates!

Changed files in this update

