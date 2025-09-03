This is a pretty big update packed with many new content and improvements!
I'm super happy to announce there are now more than 27 000 players of Noobs Are Coming on Steam
Also the game is currently on sale for the first time since release!
Update 9.0 - 3 NEW ATTACKS, 1 NEW CHARA, 6 NEW ITEMS, 10 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS and tons of ENHANCEMENTS (03 September 2025)
NEW CONTENT:
NEW CHARACTER: Behemoth: can only find and equip Unique and Upgradable Attacks
NEW ATTACK: Cloud: ally entity that waters plants and strikes enemies with lightning (unique & upgradable attack)
NEW ATTACK: Shellspine: Turtle Minion which damage scales with Armor and that focus a random enemy until this enemy dies
NEW ATTACK: Arcane Slash: Create an arrow area on the ground, towards the nearest enemy, that will be hit by an arcane slash after 0.5 sec
NEW ITEM: Collector’s Aura: You attract Pickups (Chests, Health Potions etc.)
NEW ITEM: Healthvestement: immediately remove 50% of your current HP Max, but provide +2 HP Max per wave
NEW ITEM: Final Form Diet: converts 20% of your current Max HP into Damage (1 Max HP = 3% Damage)
NEW ITEM: Persistent Loot: Uncollected pickups persists between waves
NEW ITEM: Reaper’s Telescope: +1% Soul Harvest every 5 Range
NEW ITEM: Impulse Buy: -10% Items Price, +10% Reroll Price
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with RNGesus on Difficulty 5, unlocks Behemoth Character
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Behemoth on any difficulty, unlocks Cloud Attack
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Highroller on Difficulty 5, unlocks Impulse Buy
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Nihil on Difficulty 5, unlocks Healthvestement
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Minotaur on Difficulty 5, unlocks Final Form Diet
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Pandark on Difficulty 5, unlocks Itch (Itch was previously the reward of “Win a run with Pandark in any difficulty”, now the reward for this previous challenge is the new Collector’s Aura item)
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Centilegs on Difficulty 5, unlocks Persistent Loot
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Yokai on Difficulty 5, unlocks Shellspine Turtle Minion
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Midas on Difficulty 5, unlocks Reaper’s Telescope
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Athena on Difficulty 5, unlocks Arcane Slash Attack
(note: new achievements aren’t retroactively unlocked by design, this way players who already D5 all characters in early version can still enjoy unlocking content as it’s added in the game, especially since the balancing differs between version)
ENHANCEMENTS:
Regular Mode: Slightly increased enemy health after wave 10 in all difficulties
Endless Mode: Slightly increased enemy health
Endless Mode: Enemies now drop slightly less souls in higher waves
Endless Mode: Items limit are now more permissive: you can now equip 10x the same items by default, that limit raises as you progress through the endless waves and it can even be removed in extreme situations
By default, uncollected pickups don’t persist between waves anymore (except Chest), however there is now a new “Persistent Loot” item that allows to do it
Mage with Staff (Noob Enemy): new pattern: now shoots 3 projectiles in a row
Vampiric Hit Item => Holy Hit Item: the old name didn’t make sense since 0.8 rework, so this item is now called Holy Hit and has a new icon
Life Steal is now capped at 60% (Like Armor and Dodge)
Cat Character: Added Spring Punch and Laser Eye as available starter Attacks
Belzebuth Character: Added Arcane Slash as available starter Attacks
GrimoriusCharacter: Added Arcane Slash as available starter Attacks
Shovel Attack: 30% Chance to spawn a soul on hit => 20%
Double Shadow Item: +1% Dodge => +2% Dodge
Bugfix: Fixed a rare game-breaking bug that could make many characters (enemies and minions) stop moving when one enemy was frozen/sheepified/turned into a golden statue under very specific circumstances
Bugfix: Enemy Speed modifiers could sometimes affect some Minions
Bugfix: Heart Earrings sometimes failed to provide extra max HP even if the player had empty ATK Slots
Bugfix: D5 indication next to the wave counter was orange instead of yellow due to a typo in update 0.8
Lots of other minor balancing changes
Enjoy
