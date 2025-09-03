Hello,
This is the IfSunSets development team.
We would like to inform you that a hotfix has been released.
We will continue to provide ongoing hotfix support whenever issues arise.
Thank you.
■ Update Version: v0.6.5.10
■ Hotfix Details
🛠️ \[BugFix]
We have fixed an issue where the tombstone would occasionally appear in an incorrect location when a character died from knockback.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused during gameplay.
We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game\[/b]
If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.
Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.
Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets
Bug report form (link)
\
Changed files in this update