3 September 2025 Build 19838939 Edited 3 September 2025 – 11:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

We would like to inform you that a hotfix has been released.

We will continue to provide ongoing hotfix support whenever issues arise.

Thank you.

■ Update Version: v0.6.5.10

■ Hotfix Details

🛠️ \[BugFix]

We have fixed an issue where the tombstone would occasionally appear in an incorrect location when a character died from knockback.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused during gameplay.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game\[/b]

If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.
Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets

Bug report form (link)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2271931
