Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

We would like to inform you that a hotfix has been released.

We will continue to provide ongoing hotfix support whenever issues arise.

Thank you.

■ Update Version: v0.6.5.10

■ Hotfix Details

🛠️ \[BugFix]

We have fixed an issue where the tombstone would occasionally appear in an incorrect location when a character died from knockback.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused during gameplay.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game\[/b]



If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.

Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.



Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets



Bug report form (link)



\

[/p]