Other Updates

- Story Guide now supports the second week and beyond.

- Progression guides have been added. (They are located throughout the map.)

- Full-screen launch functionality has been removed.

- Other minor bug fixes have been made.

Comment

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Development is progressing thanks to your support. We have confirmed an issue where the game could not be opened in certain environments. We have issued an emergency update to fix this issue, so you should be able to play the game without any issues by launching it as usual. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We appreciate your continued support.