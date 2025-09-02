 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19838861 Edited 3 September 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Beta 1.8.26 fixes instances of employees not sitting in chairs correctly

Beta 1.8.25 fixes instances of game bugging out when trying to save a multiplayer game with multiple buildings and players

Changes
  • Wall mounted furniture can now be placed across wall intersections
  • Ceiling mounted lamps can now be repaired from some distance, allowing it to be placed over tables
  • Made employees prefer going through elevator shafts, to reduce traversal time
  • Elevator shafts can now be snapped together, adding ability to place them in atriums without balconies for support
  • Past day/month income is back to net income instead of gross income (takes a day for old saves to update)
  • Development progress detail panel can now be grouped by specializations
  • Removed the ability to collapse a lot of modal windows, to avoid confusion
  • Couriers Will no longer loiter longer than 10 minutes if they are holding boxes to be delivered
  • The host can now cheat money in for other players, but everyone will get a message about it
  • Project management effectiveness drain is now controlled by amount of active tasks instead of being constant and is uncapped
  • Added effectiveness drain bars to project mangement window and made tooltip clearer


Fixes
  • Fixed windows and doors sometimes not being copied over during cloning when sitting betwen indoor and outdoor areas
  • Fixed last day/month product income not resetting properly every day in some cases
  • Fixed some bugs having to do with deleting project management presets
  • Fixed some animations not loading properly when loading saved game, causing actively ridden bikes to be abandoned on load
  • Fixed subsidiary autonomy not being synchronized in multiplayer
  • Fixed retired lead designers not being synchronized in multiplayer for subsidiaries
  • Fixed AI not taking updates into consideration when picking frameworks
  • The tax report can now be filed with 0% tax rate if tax fraud has occured duxring the year, to avoid an audit

Changed files in this update

Windows Software Inc. Windows Depot 362621
  • Loading history…
Linux Software Inc. Linux Depot 362622
  • Loading history…
macOS Software Inc. Mac Depot 362623
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Software Inc. Window 64 Depot 362624
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link