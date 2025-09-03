Improvements
- When using teleport ability, player will appear in front of the target if is metallic or in back if is an enemy.
Bug Fixes
- A bug that was causing the render setting to not work properly was fixed
- The frame limiter was not selectable using mouse click (working funky)
- Resolution Drop down issue was fixed
- Initial Page Setting did not look correct under uncommon resolutions
Note: The Mining Ore Particles were limited. Not sue if this will fix the steam issue.
Update Notes for 9/3/2025
