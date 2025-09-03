Improvements



- When using teleport ability, player will appear in front of the target if is metallic or in back if is an enemy.



Bug Fixes



- A bug that was causing the render setting to not work properly was fixed

- The frame limiter was not selectable using mouse click (working funky)

- Resolution Drop down issue was fixed

- Initial Page Setting did not look correct under uncommon resolutions



Note: The Mining Ore Particles were limited. Not sue if this will fix the steam issue.