3 September 2025 Build 19838757 Edited 3 September 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements

- When using teleport ability, player will appear in front of the target if is metallic or in back if is an enemy.

Bug Fixes

- A bug that was causing the render setting to not work properly was fixed
- The frame limiter was not selectable using mouse click (working funky)
- Resolution Drop down issue was fixed
- Initial Page Setting did not look correct under uncommon resolutions

Note: The Mining Ore Particles were limited. Not sue if this will fix the steam issue.

Changed files in this update

