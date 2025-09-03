Hi Everyone,

Time for another update for our beloved game :)

Aside from some minor text corrections, we fixed a few small issues and a few bigger ones.

The most notable are:

Thanks to the help of a player from Germany, we were able to fix a rare bug at the end of the game. In this bug, the player got locked in the ship's engine room and couldn’t get out. The fix also automatically unsticks the game if anyone else is affected.

After many months, we finally fixed a slow-creeping memory leak that affected the Linux version! On some computers, the game would crash after about 2 hours of gameplay.

The game used to crash on the main menu if the autosave file was corrupted. Now, the game tries other autosave slots if this situation is detected.

That's all for now! As always, if you find ANY issue with Kaptain Brawe—even just a typo in the text—write to us on the forums. We follow all forum topics and read all game reviews.

Any issue, no matter how small, will get fixed. This goes for all our games, not just Kaptain Brawe.

Enjoy!