4 September 2025 Build 19838737 Edited 4 September 2025 – 14:07:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Telemetry improvements.

- A fix to community tracks not working.

- A fix to shortcut on Scrapyard Reverse.

