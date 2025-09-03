SYNERGY CHALLENGES

This version adds a bunch of new challenges that not only test your player skills, but also teaches you how to use the skills in the game too!



Each challenge has the following format:



1) You must play a specific class

2) You must use a specific skill (specially chosen to combo with that class)

3) You must win at least 9 trophies in the match (basically come 1st or 2nd)



If you win while using the required class/skill combo you'll complete the challenge and see numbers go up. You can also claim the reward, which is either ACID, Magnets, or the premium currency Uranium.

JUICY REWARDS (48 daily challenges worth of ACID)

There are 24 challenges available for free, and 80 if you have the Deluxe DLC. But even for free to play players, these rewards are quite nice. It will take a long time to win all of these challenges so I wanted the grind to be worth it. Just in the 24 free challenges you can claim:



+400 uranium

+4 magnets

+2400 acid

You can convert that 400 uranium into 12,000 acid, or 14400 acid total, which is what you'd get from completing 48 daily challenges (or 10 full days of grinding the 5 dailys per day). Hopefully this is a good incentive for people to grind these challenges, because...

THE REAL REWARDS ARE THE LESSONS YOU LEARN ALONG THE WAY

I mostly added this system to teach new players some of the many synergies in Skillshot City.

This is a complex game and it's a bit overwhelming for a new player. Where to start? How to make a good build? What should I equip? These challenges now provide a guide.

Each challenge has been chosen to require you to win with a strong synergy, and also has a useful tip explaining how to use it. You can read through these challenges, even the ones in the DLC section, and get ideas on how to improve your builds. Look for your favorite class and see what skills are suggested to combo with it, and then read the tip for how to pull off the combo.

The challenge grid starts with some basic and obvious synergies, but also includes more advanced ones too. There are even challenges which require 2 skills instead of a class and a skill. Some examples:

Self Repair (skill) + Mirror Image (skills)

TIP: Cast Self Repair first, then immediately cast Mirror Image after. Your clone will spawn with Self Repair activated, allowing you to get double healing.



Sniper (class) + Shrapnel (skill):

TIP: Sniper throws an extra grenade, and Shrapnel makes grenades deal extra damage.

Scavenger (class) + Medical Supplies (skills):

TIP: Scavenger drops a bunch of loot once you collect 50 pieces of it. Medical Supplies heals your for each bit of loot you pick up, making your nearly invulnernable when the 50 bits of loot drop out of you.

Assault (class) + Hypnotic Army (skill)

TIP: Hypnotic Army lets you bring civs into a fight with you. When they die Assault's perk makes each one of them drop a free health kit.







OTHER RECENT CHANGES

I've made a few hotfixes to the game over the last month. I've updated the in-game changelog feature but not offically posted about them here on Steam. Here are some of the bigger changes if you haven't played in the last few weeks:



\[MAJORISH CHANGES]

All players have been given a starter flask for each class that gives 4 rares, 2 epics and 1 legendary skill that was specifically chosen to synergize with that class (and indeed appears in this new synergy challenge grid).

Added QoL features like a "CLAIM ALL" button on modifiers level ups, and made the flask opening animation instant (unless you're about to get a legendary).

Fixed various bugs and crashes for Chinese peeps.

If you join a game mid-match, the auto skill picker will now try prioritize skills you like, instead of pure random.

Clicking JOIN GAME on someone's name via the friends page will try to put you into their squad, instead of merely just joining their server.

Servers that have lots of high level players in them now give out slightly more trophies at the end of the match

Random skills mode now lets you equip the top 2 slots of your build. The bottom 6 slots are still randomized. So you still have SOME control over your build, but not as much as constructed mode.

Added 20 new gun skins. Rainbow gun skins! These are added after the silver and golden ones, ranging from 105 to 200 combined class levels. Basically you can adjust the colour of the gun and the glow with a slider.

Streamlined magnets. They now give exactly 500 DNA every time, and never hit rarities. The exception for this is Magnetic Flask, which always hits rarities. This works out to slightly more DNA given per magnet on average, and is far more reliable.

Warmup round is now throwing knives only!

The free login bonus in the shop now gives 2x more acid

There are now 5 instead of 4 free daily challenges. And each one gives 300 instead of 250 acid (900 instead of 750 for DLC).

The 6th bonus daily challenge now gives 3x values instead of 2x value. 3,000 acid for 100 uranium, instead of 4,000 for 200.

We can now spend our syringes directly and instantly on any skill you want by holding ALT in-game. You no longer need to shop around at vendors until you randomly see the one you like.

Balanced a lot of guns and skills

TODAY'S CHANGELOG

And these are the rest of the changes that just went live today:

\[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

- Constructed mode (non-random skill build) can now reroll the draft twice instead of just once. It costs $1000 each time.

- Vendor bullet speed upgrades are back to +15/30/45% speed instead of +10/20/30% speed

- Players who join the game late come in with slightly less XP than before

- Shotgun range is 30 instead of 28, Shotguns speed is 100 instead of 85

- Reduced recoil experienced while shifting slightly, especially for rifles and machine guns

- The hitbox of shifting enemies is slightly larger, as it's too annoying to hit people zigzagging all over the place (especially with high netcode)

\[SKILL CHANGES]

- Critical Rage now also triggers against gangsters

- Phase Drifting does slightly more damage

- Proximity Rounds trigger radius is smaller

- Mana Shield duration is now 3s instead of 2.5s, but it gives slightly less protection

- Killer Cooldowns mutation restores a bit less health against players (same vs civs though)

- Gunslinger reload speed is a bit faster

- Illicit Income has slightly higher ROF per wanted level

- Fixed a bug with Armed Robbery's mutation not dropping enough vendor upgrades

- Manic Mechanic's fire rate mutation goes back to +40% isntead of +30%