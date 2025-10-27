Hello, this is the Ao Oni development team.
We have released an update for “Ao Oni: The Horror of Blueberry Onsen.”
The details of the update are as follows:
Feature Improvements
- Adjusted the menu screen to support the new DLC
Thank you for your continued support of “Ao Oni: The Horror of Blueberry Onsen.”
Regarding the Version 1.0.5 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update