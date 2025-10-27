 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 19838619 Edited 27 October 2025 – 08:13:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, this is the Ao Oni development team.

We have released an update for “Ao Oni: The Horror of Blueberry Onsen.”
The details of the update are as follows:

Feature Improvements
- Adjusted the menu screen to support the new DLC

Thank you for your continued support of “Ao Oni: The Horror of Blueberry Onsen.”

Changed files in this update

Depot 3388871
  • Loading history…
