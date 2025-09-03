New:
Added confectionary stand item. This self-serve item will infinitely serve popcorn and soda to customers for a small profit
Added popcorn and soda
Added drinks fridge
Added drinks
Added drinks to the store and stock screen
Added notifications when purchasing items
Goals will remain hidden once they are completed
Improved UI elements
Bug Fixes:
New goals and store level UI
Fixed a clipping issue with some wallpapers
Fixed a bug that caused movies to disappear
Fixed a bug that caused customers to stop spawning after a period of days
Fixed text alignment in various places
Fixed a bug that caused all floors to be unlocked
Fixed a bug that caused a snacks total profit to increase incorrectly
Fixed an error when adding cash to the player total
Fixed a bug that caused movies to remain on the scanner after serving a customer
Fixed a crash caused when a customer moves to the front of the queue
Fixed a customer error caused by having no available shelves
Changed files in this update