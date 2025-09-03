New:

Goals will remain hidden once they are completed

Added drinks to the store and stock screen

Added confectionary stand item. This self-serve item will infinitely serve popcorn and soda to customers for a small profit

Bug Fixes:

New goals and store level UI

Fixed a clipping issue with some wallpapers

Fixed a bug that caused movies to disappear

Fixed a bug that caused customers to stop spawning after a period of days

Fixed text alignment in various places

Fixed a bug that caused all floors to be unlocked

Fixed a bug that caused a snacks total profit to increase incorrectly

Fixed an error when adding cash to the player total

Fixed a bug that caused movies to remain on the scanner after serving a customer

Fixed a crash caused when a customer moves to the front of the queue