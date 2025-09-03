 Skip to content
Major 3 September 2025 Build 19838540 Edited 3 September 2025 – 10:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added confectionary stand item. This self-serve item will infinitely serve popcorn and soda to customers for a small profit

  • Added popcorn and soda

  • Added drinks fridge

  • Added drinks

  • Added drinks to the store and stock screen

  • Added notifications when purchasing items

  • Goals will remain hidden once they are completed

  • Improved UI elements

Bug Fixes:

  • New goals and store level UI

  • Fixed a clipping issue with some wallpapers

  • Fixed a bug that caused movies to disappear

  • Fixed a bug that caused customers to stop spawning after a period of days

  • Fixed text alignment in various places

  • Fixed a bug that caused all floors to be unlocked

  • Fixed a bug that caused a snacks total profit to increase incorrectly

  • Fixed an error when adding cash to the player total

  • Fixed a bug that caused movies to remain on the scanner after serving a customer

  • Fixed a crash caused when a customer moves to the front of the queue

  • Fixed a customer error caused by having no available shelves

