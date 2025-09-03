Once again, we'd like to thank everyone who's played and supported Quartet so far! As always, if you're struggling or have feedback, post in the community forums- we are keeping an eye on them (as you can hopefully see from this update)!

New Features

While we've been hard at work over the past week, pushing fixes for bugs, crashes and softlocks, we've also been cooking up these new features:

Hard Mode

For players who enjoy the challenge, all enemies hit harder and faster; many enemies have enhanced movesets and more aggressive attack patterns. Don't die!

Airship Improvements

Location Names have been added when pressing "select" on controller (or "1" on the keyboard) to show the zoomed in version of the world map,

Faster Movement - Turn and strafe faster. The airship also takes off at a higher altitude

Clearer Landing Hints - When unable to land in areas for story areas, a bit of info is provided as to why or how to go around

Battle Turbo

A new config option speeds up battle animations and grinding with the rear right shoulder button on your controller, configurable as either holding for turbo, or tapping to toggle on/off.

Enemy Data

When targeting enemies with an attack, you will be reminded of whether an enemy is immune, weak, or resists the elements involved IF you've previously used an attack with that element (or used Zikaron's Clairvoyance skill)

Streamer Mode

Enabling this config option exports your party's front line as image sources for OBS (or your other preferred streaming software) to include in your overlay or background. Can be configured to export their turn order icons, standing sprites or for the 8 main heroes, their concept art.

Streamer Mode writes these images alongside your saved data, at the following locations:

On Windows, Documents\\Something Classic\\Quartet\\

On Mac OS, ~/Library/Application Support/Something Classic/Quartet/

On Linux, $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/unity3d/Something Classic/Quartet/ or $HOME/.config/unity3d/Something Classic/Quartet/

If you need to customize the assets, or want to use the source assets in your overlay in some other way, they can be accessed from your Steam Library > Properties > Installed Files > Browse ... > Quartet_Data > StreamingAssets > Portraits.

Oxford Comma Improvements

The description of the Oxford comma in the config menu now includes an Oxford comma.

We've identified 8 additional locations in the script where Oxford commas were (or weren't!) being used correctly (or not!)

Other Changes

Fixed some typos, collision issues, and airship softlocks.

Improved support for non-Xbox gamepads and touchpads.

Healing animations in the menus play a bit faster.

HD Font support is no longer "Experimental",

Various improvements to player animation speed and quality,

The special move Onslaught now does \[Slash] damage instead of \[Pierce]

Alexandra's Weapons all bestow 1 more point of MAG

Other miscellaneous bugfixes and improvements,

Thanks again for your continued support! And as always, if you are enjoying the game, or appreciate how we're supporting it, post in the forums or shoot us a review on Steam.