🔹 Item Optimization
Items of the same type are now combined into one instead of spawning separately.
Their values are added together, so the player only needs to pick up one.
This greatly reduces the number of items on screen and lowers CPU usage.
🔹 Region Loading
Implemented a new region-based loading system.
Only the areas around the player are fully loaded, reducing the load on the GPU.
Expect better performance, especially in larger maps.
🔹 Fixes
General bug fixes and stability improvements.
Minor polish to improve overall gameplay experience.
Thank you for all your feedback and support! 🙏 Every update brings us closer to making the game run smoother for everyone.
