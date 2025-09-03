 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 3 September 2025 Build 19838496 Edited 3 September 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔹 Item Optimization

  • Items of the same type are now combined into one instead of spawning separately.

  • Their values are added together, so the player only needs to pick up one.

  • This greatly reduces the number of items on screen and lowers CPU usage.

🔹 Region Loading

  • Implemented a new region-based loading system.

  • Only the areas around the player are fully loaded, reducing the load on the GPU.

  • Expect better performance, especially in larger maps.

🔹 Fixes

  • General bug fixes and stability improvements.

  • Minor polish to improve overall gameplay experience.

Thank you for all your feedback and support! 🙏 Every update brings us closer to making the game run smoother for everyone.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3618401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link