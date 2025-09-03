PROBLEM SOLVERS CAUCUS....ACTIVATE

Created an unstable branch for people to try out experimental fixes and features. To access it, right click Political Arena in your library, bring up the properties window, go to betas and select “unstable”. No password required. Currently there is nothing there as of this update going live. Will likely be mostly used to see if fixes work for players having issues.

The bug form now accepts feedback and suggestions. Submissions are fed directly into the dev’s management software and Slack, so they will be seen!

Some votes weren’t being registered as the player cast them, owing to improper referencing of the player’s pre-calculated automated vote.

Improved how the vote window interacts with the game’s underlying architecture. Some players were having bizarre vote results (failing 80-20 in the Senate with the filibuster at 60, etc). This likely resulted in the system processing a previous vote while the ui was handling a new one.



Votes will be less clustered. NPC schedulers will now (usually) only schedule votes for after the last scheduled vote in their calendar.

Tightened senate vote result logic in the vote window. In some situations a bill would be said to be filibustered once it got to 41 nay votes (on default settings) but that prevented it from being declared outright rejected with 51+votes.

Tightened up how the game manages window states. Some players were unable to reopen certain windows and some windows weren’t closing. All window state logic is now funneled through a single handler.

You can no longer get around the max/min number of Republicans/Democrats by sliding above or below the handles in the game settings section.