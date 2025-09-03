 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19838436 Edited 3 September 2025 – 11:07:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's been a while. We ended up skipping a version because of ongoing testing and bug fixes.
This new version adds some improvements to reduce motion sickness and make the game generally easier to play.

Improvements

  • Intro got improved. Barking is now possible when pulling too hard on the leash

  • Improved the collision size of the Traffic Cone (much easier to grab now)

  • Smoother camera movements on various points of interest, such as items

  • The camera is now zooming into the map boards to help with readability (especially for us steam deck players)

  • More dynamic leash wobble visuals and sound (No more spamming 'boing' sounds)

  • Improved textures and geometry on snowy hills

  • Replaced UI toggles with checkboxes (for consistency and readability)

  • Improved some bush placements (that were very easy to get stuck on)

  • Small adjustments on the credits (Sorry Danny!)

Bug Fixes

  • Much smoother camera movement (to prevent motion sickness)

  • Improved various fence collision points that tend to get the kid stuck

  • Less likely to have flickering animations on the dog. Overall more consistent feel to the movement.

  • Fixed some animation flickering with the dog's rotation and animation blending

  • Improved position of the shovel (so the kid cannot see it)

Supporter DLC

  • Updated the source code to reflect the current version of the game

  • Updated the licensing information to be more specific for art assets as CC-BY 4.0 and the source code as MIT

