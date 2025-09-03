It's been a while. We ended up skipping a version because of ongoing testing and bug fixes.

This new version adds some improvements to reduce motion sickness and make the game generally easier to play.

Intro got improved. Barking is now possible when pulling too hard on the leash

Improved the collision size of the Traffic Cone (much easier to grab now)

Smoother camera movements on various points of interest, such as items

The camera is now zooming into the map boards to help with readability (especially for us steam deck players)

More dynamic leash wobble visuals and sound (No more spamming 'boing' sounds)

Improved textures and geometry on snowy hills

Replaced UI toggles with checkboxes (for consistency and readability)

Improved some bush placements (that were very easy to get stuck on)