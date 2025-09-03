It's been a while. We ended up skipping a version because of ongoing testing and bug fixes.
This new version adds some improvements to reduce motion sickness and make the game generally easier to play.
Improvements
Intro got improved. Barking is now possible when pulling too hard on the leash
Improved the collision size of the Traffic Cone (much easier to grab now)
Smoother camera movements on various points of interest, such as items
The camera is now zooming into the map boards to help with readability (especially for us steam deck players)
More dynamic leash wobble visuals and sound (No more spamming 'boing' sounds)
Improved textures and geometry on snowy hills
Replaced UI toggles with checkboxes (for consistency and readability)
Improved some bush placements (that were very easy to get stuck on)
Small adjustments on the credits (Sorry Danny!)
Bug Fixes
Much smoother camera movement (to prevent motion sickness)
Improved various fence collision points that tend to get the kid stuck
Less likely to have flickering animations on the dog. Overall more consistent feel to the movement.
Fixed some animation flickering with the dog's rotation and animation blending
Improved position of the shovel (so the kid cannot see it)
Supporter DLC
Updated the source code to reflect the current version of the game
Updated the licensing information to be more specific for art assets as CC-BY 4.0 and the source code as MIT
