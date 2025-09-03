 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19838404 Edited 3 September 2025 – 10:26:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Raid maps updated: Quarantine Town improved, new Desert map added (Forest map coming soon & desert improvements)

• Zombie respawns removed (caused spawns near players); increased zombie cap to compensate, slightly reduced sight radius

• Added equip hotkeys [1/2] to set active equip (no longer menu-only)
• Improved shoulder light

• Firearm reloads improved

• Performance optimizations; Quarantine Town converted to open world partition

• Stamina consumption slightly tweaked

• Added weather/time/environment ambience via new audio manager

• Default scalability settings configured

• Adjusted building cull distances

• Ammo boxes now automatically refill mags on interact

• Fixed building collision issues in Desert map

• Set ground tiles (sand dunes, mountains, etc.) to not load spatially; set far shadows to prevent distant shadow/lighting issues

• Tweaked interactable actors

• Added automatic lighting to wardrobe

• General audio tweaks

• Tweaked fall damage

• Fixed player ragdoll

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3931751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link