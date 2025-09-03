• Raid maps updated: Quarantine Town improved, new Desert map added (Forest map coming soon & desert improvements)
• Zombie respawns removed (caused spawns near players); increased zombie cap to compensate, slightly reduced sight radius
• Added equip hotkeys [1/2] to set active equip (no longer menu-only)
• Improved shoulder light
• Firearm reloads improved
• Performance optimizations; Quarantine Town converted to open world partition
• Stamina consumption slightly tweaked
• Added weather/time/environment ambience via new audio manager
• Default scalability settings configured
• Adjusted building cull distances
• Ammo boxes now automatically refill mags on interact
• Fixed building collision issues in Desert map
• Set ground tiles (sand dunes, mountains, etc.) to not load spatially; set far shadows to prevent distant shadow/lighting issues
• Tweaked interactable actors
• Added automatic lighting to wardrobe
• General audio tweaks
• Tweaked fall damage
• Fixed player ragdoll
Update Notes 9/2
