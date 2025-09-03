• Raid maps updated: Quarantine Town improved, new Desert map added (Forest map coming soon & desert improvements)



• Zombie respawns removed (caused spawns near players); increased zombie cap to compensate, slightly reduced sight radius



• Added equip hotkeys [1/2] to set active equip (no longer menu-only)

• Improved shoulder light



• Firearm reloads improved



• Performance optimizations; Quarantine Town converted to open world partition



• Stamina consumption slightly tweaked



• Added weather/time/environment ambience via new audio manager



• Default scalability settings configured



• Adjusted building cull distances



• Ammo boxes now automatically refill mags on interact



• Fixed building collision issues in Desert map



• Set ground tiles (sand dunes, mountains, etc.) to not load spatially; set far shadows to prevent distant shadow/lighting issues



• Tweaked interactable actors



• Added automatic lighting to wardrobe



• General audio tweaks



• Tweaked fall damage



• Fixed player ragdoll