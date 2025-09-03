\[In-Game Build Version 1720]
Added:
Added updated 2 tips.
Fixes:
Fixed a issue with incorrect catapult angle indication in the module view.
Fixed a issue with catapults not being displayed as blue in the module view.
Fixed a issue with aircraft torpedo Deflection excessive.
Fixed a issue with ship-borne torpedo Deflection excessive.
Fixed a issue with the bomb aiming sound effect playing continuously.
Fixed a issue with the squadron interrupting the return command after disengaging from air combat.
Fixed a issue with incorrect smoke exhaust for the pre-built ship King George V.
Fixed a issue with the pre-built ship King George V not having a Angle of Fire set.
Fixed a issue with the Leniniskiy Komsomol funnel symbol on the default ship, causing it to be oriented incorrectly.
Fixed a several minor issues with the default ship, the Queen Elizabeth.
Adjusted
Adjusted a problem with ship-borne torpedoes not displaying the lead line when the lead cannot be calculated.
Adjusted a problem with fighters no longer dropping their altitude after disengaging from interception.
