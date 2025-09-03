 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19838370 Edited 3 September 2025 – 10:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[In-Game Build Version 1720]

Added:

Added updated 2 tips.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a issue with incorrect catapult angle indication in the module view.

  • Fixed a issue with catapults not being displayed as blue in the module view.

  • Fixed a issue with aircraft torpedo Deflection excessive.

  • Fixed a issue with ship-borne torpedo Deflection excessive.

  • Fixed a issue with the bomb aiming sound effect playing continuously.

  • Fixed a issue with the squadron interrupting the return command after disengaging from air combat.

  • Fixed a issue with incorrect smoke exhaust for the pre-built ship King George V.

  • Fixed a issue with the pre-built ship King George V not having a Angle of Fire set.

  • Fixed a issue with the Leniniskiy Komsomol funnel symbol on the default ship, causing it to be oriented incorrectly.

  • Fixed a several minor issues with the default ship, the Queen Elizabeth.

Adjusted

  • Adjusted a problem with ship-borne torpedoes not displaying the lead line when the lead cannot be calculated.

  • Adjusted a problem with fighters no longer dropping their altitude after disengaging from interception.

Changed files in this update

Windows Navalart Content Depot 842781
