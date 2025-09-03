\[In-Game Build Version 1720]

Added:

Added updated 2 tips.

Fixes:

Fixed a issue with incorrect catapult angle indication in the module view.

Fixed a issue with catapults not being displayed as blue in the module view.

Fixed a issue with aircraft torpedo Deflection excessive.

Fixed a issue with ship-borne torpedo Deflection excessive.

Fixed a issue with the bomb aiming sound effect playing continuously.

Fixed a issue with the squadron interrupting the return command after disengaging from air combat.

Fixed a issue with incorrect smoke exhaust for the pre-built ship King George V.

Fixed a issue with the pre-built ship King George V not having a Angle of Fire set.

Fixed a issue with the Leniniskiy Komsomol funnel symbol on the default ship, causing it to be oriented incorrectly.