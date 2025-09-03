 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19838360 Edited 3 September 2025 – 11:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New!?

I'm excited to share some news for Bean Beasts! Firstly, keep an eye out for the Monster Taming Direct show hosted by Gym Leader Ed!

🗣️ Versioning & Porting

  • Coming Soon: Brazilian Portuguese and French translations!

  • In Progress: Port for the Switch.

  • Testing: Ports for Mobile.

🐛 Bug Fixes for v1.1.2

  • Fixed the bug causing abilities to display as "used" on Beast Mode (specifically when aiming, cancelling and then after saving).

  • Fixed a bug that prevented repairing minor damage on walls with Constructor Summon equipped (because it reduced the cost to 0, disabling the repair button).

  • Ice Daggers now inflict Ice Damage correctly.

Cheers,

Anxious Noob.

Josh.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2631455
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2631456
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link