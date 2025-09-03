What's New!?
I'm excited to share some news for Bean Beasts! Firstly, keep an eye out for the Monster Taming Direct show hosted by Gym Leader Ed!
🗣️ Versioning & Porting
Coming Soon: Brazilian Portuguese and French translations!
In Progress: Port for the Switch.
Testing: Ports for Mobile.
🐛 Bug Fixes for v1.1.2
Fixed the bug causing abilities to display as "used" on Beast Mode (specifically when aiming, cancelling and then after saving).
Fixed a bug that prevented repairing minor damage on walls with Constructor Summon equipped (because it reduced the cost to 0, disabling the repair button).
Ice Daggers now inflict Ice Damage correctly.
Cheers,
Anxious Noob.
Josh.
Changed files in this update