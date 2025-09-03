Patched issues:

- Players are unable to equip/unequip weapons in combat (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)

- Stat priority per class is unclear (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)

- Character panel stat calculation is unclear (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)

- Corpus talking about his Rival Ooma (who resides in Ch.2) is unclear and jumps the shark (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)

- Capped stat maxes are unclear (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)

- Quick Hotkeys shouldn't be mentioned if they're not implemented yet

- Portal stones are valuable and should shred into more Rainbow Scraps

- Fire lichen in Bivouac is falling off the cliff

- Corpus and Mayor Magdalena talking about Reputation implies it is implemented when it is not