Patched issues:
- Players are unable to equip/unequip weapons in combat (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)
- Stat priority per class is unclear (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)
- Character panel stat calculation is unclear (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)
- Corpus talking about his Rival Ooma (who resides in Ch.2) is unclear and jumps the shark (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)
- Capped stat maxes are unclear (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)
- Quick Hotkeys shouldn't be mentioned if they're not implemented yet
- Portal stones are valuable and should shred into more Rainbow Scraps
- Fire lichen in Bivouac is falling off the cliff
- Corpus and Mayor Magdalena talking about Reputation implies it is implemented when it is not
Update Notes for September 3
