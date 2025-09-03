Economic Adjustments
In response to the recent Gold Market price increases, we are making several economic adjustments to bring the market back in line.
While we are primarily targeting rewards that are generated in addition to normal gameplay (e.g. Albion Journal Rewards), it’s also necessary that we make some targeted adjustments to gameplay rewards if we hope to have a substantial effect on the Gold Market. These changes are all only slight decreases, as we hope to make gradual changes over time rather than introducing too many changes all at once.
We will continue to monitor all of these changes closely, as well as the impact they have on the accessibility of Premium for Silver.
- Many Albion Journal missions that award Silver have had their rewards changed
- Roaming Mobs now take slightly longer to charge up into more powerful mobs
- We will be monitoring this change closely to see how this impacts gameplay, but we expect the change to be minimal as it’s only a 10% change to the upgrade frequency
- The Loot Region Modifier for high-quality Black Zones now increases by +20% instead of +30% from Quality 4 to Quality 6
- This makes the increase purely linear, as is already the case with the Silver bonuses from the same Region Modifier
- The chance that loot is generated for a Territory Activity Chest from activity in local and neighboring regions has been slightly decreased
- This chance now increases by ~1.25% per level rather than 1.5% per level
- The price of Conqueror’s Chests has been increased from 5,500 Favor to 6,750 Favor
- The influx of Silver from Favor has steadily increased over time as Favor has become more readily available – this aims to restore the influx to values seen prior to the Rogue Frontier update
- Chests in Avalonian Dungeons have had their loot decreased by 10%
- Small, Medium, and Large Treasures now spawn 10% less frequently
- While we’re happy with the experience of finding a Boss Lair Map, the influx of Silver from Boss Lairs is significant. Rather than reducing the value of Boss Lairs, Lair Maps instead spawn 25% less frequently
- Hardcore Expeditions remain too competitive for their non-lethal nature, and have had their loot bonuses decreased by 10%
- While the Depths is minimally impactful to the overall economy, very successful players are still able to draw competitive loot. To prevent the feature from competing with higher-risk lethal features, the following changes have been made:
- Chests at the Altar of Greed in The Depths have had their loot output decreased by ~9.1%
- The following chests within The Depths now yield ~25% less loot when looted by solo players:
- The reward chest at the end of a room
- The chests at the Altar of Greed
- Miniboss and Boss chests
- The keyed Treasure Vaults on Level 3
- While we like that The Depths offers an avenue for the advancement of the Conqueror’s Challenge, we feel the income is too competitive with Lethal activities as player kills occur more frequently than expected – as a result the Might generated by player kills and Soul deliveries has been reduce
- We will continue to monitor the Depths and make incremental changes if necessary. Our goal is to make certain they feel rewarding while preserving the balance between non-Lethal, partially Lethal, and fully Lethal activities
Other Changes
- Crystal Offhand Artifacts can now be crafted from Crystal Shards
- Adjusted Mists instance management to improve upon the changes previously made in Patch 4
Fixes
Spell Fixes
- Freezing Wind (Frost Staffs): Fixed issue where enemies could be rooted after less than one second inside the area
- Blood Ritual (Demonfang): Now correctly deals 20% of the caster’s max health as true damage to the caster after the 3rd cast
Other Fixes
- [MOBILE] Fixed issue where the entrance UI to the Depths would not show
