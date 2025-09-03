Regular update 0.1.2

We've fixed and refined several key issues:

Fixed the bug where the dialogue system overlapped with the shop menu.

Corrected map reset: Shading of explored areas and savestones on the map now functions properly.

Mobs now have logic to back away from platform edges.

Fixed damage colliders for the Ancient Imp.

Eliminated soul points getting stuck in wall colliders.

Fixed Volkolak transformation in the "Forge" and "Tsargrad" locations.