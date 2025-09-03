 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19838157 Edited 3 September 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Regular update 0.1.2

We've fixed and refined several key issues:

  • Fixed the bug where the dialogue system overlapped with the shop menu.

  • Corrected map reset: Shading of explored areas and savestones on the map now functions properly.

  • Mobs now have logic to back away from platform edges.

  • Fixed damage colliders for the Ancient Imp.

  • Eliminated soul points getting stuck in wall colliders.

  • Fixed Volkolak transformation in the "Forge" and "Tsargrad" locations.

  • Access to the "Swamps" location is now only possible after completing a specific story event.

Thank you for your feedback and support—you're helping us improve!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2499041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link