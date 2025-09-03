 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19838150 Edited 3 September 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

System

  • Players can now attack while sitting.

  • Players can receive stipends (Nokbong) each month by talking to the Clerk NPC (Chaekgaek).

Building

  • A new feature has been added where buildings catch fire if struck with a torch, or when in contact with a bonfire, furnace, or incinerator.

Nature/Structures

  • An issue where some natural objects appeared awkwardly facing upward on slopes has been alleviated.

Balance

  • The ignition range of bonfires, furnaces, and incinerators has been slightly increased.

  • When holding a burning Sojillyeopotong and getting hit, it no longer resets, and will explode if not thrown.

Player

  • The sitting animation of the player has been slightly adjusted.

User Convenience

  • Inventory category sorting has been slightly improved.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where basic attacks with Sojillyeopotong did not deal damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link