Improvements
System
Players can now attack while sitting.
Players can receive stipends (Nokbong) each month by talking to the Clerk NPC (Chaekgaek).
Building
A new feature has been added where buildings catch fire if struck with a torch, or when in contact with a bonfire, furnace, or incinerator.
Nature/Structures
An issue where some natural objects appeared awkwardly facing upward on slopes has been alleviated.
Balance
The ignition range of bonfires, furnaces, and incinerators has been slightly increased.
When holding a burning Sojillyeopotong and getting hit, it no longer resets, and will explode if not thrown.
Player
The sitting animation of the player has been slightly adjusted.
User Convenience
Inventory category sorting has been slightly improved.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where basic attacks with Sojillyeopotong did not deal damage.
Changed files in this update