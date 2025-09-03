 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19838033 Edited 3 September 2025 – 11:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Optimization: Increased the speed of cremating corpses.
  • Optimization: Optimized the speed of loading late-game saves.
  • Bug Fix: Time flow was extremely slow after several thousand years in the Age of Empires.
  • Bug Fix: Doctors only cleaned indoor sources of infection, not outdoor ones.
  • Optimization: Titan Altars now support copying attributes.
  • Optimization: Automatically add items to your collection after summoning a dragon.
  • Optimization: Feeding ants is now considered production, exempting them from the shelf's "prohibited resident consumption" restriction.
  • Optimization: Age filtering in the resident list now supports up to 300 years old.
  • Optimization: When farmers collect water, they now search for the nearest well based on the center of their field, rather than their current location.
  • Optimization: Restores training progress after resurrecting soldiers.
  • Optimization: Imperial villages are now moved instantly, eliminating the need for ground clearing and construction.
  • Optimization: Public baths now include water areas within a heating zone after a fire is lit.
  • Optimization: Public baths now have a customizable service area.
  • Optimization: When recruiting sailors, ships now prioritize handymen near the ship.
  • Bug Fix: The ship at the dock only replenishes 80% of its supplies when resupplying

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link