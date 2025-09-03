- Optimization: Increased the speed of cremating corpses.
- Optimization: Optimized the speed of loading late-game saves.
- Bug Fix: Time flow was extremely slow after several thousand years in the Age of Empires.
- Bug Fix: Doctors only cleaned indoor sources of infection, not outdoor ones.
- Optimization: Titan Altars now support copying attributes.
- Optimization: Automatically add items to your collection after summoning a dragon.
- Optimization: Feeding ants is now considered production, exempting them from the shelf's "prohibited resident consumption" restriction.
- Optimization: Age filtering in the resident list now supports up to 300 years old.
- Optimization: When farmers collect water, they now search for the nearest well based on the center of their field, rather than their current location.
- Optimization: Restores training progress after resurrecting soldiers.
- Optimization: Imperial villages are now moved instantly, eliminating the need for ground clearing and construction.
- Optimization: Public baths now include water areas within a heating zone after a fire is lit.
- Optimization: Public baths now have a customizable service area.
- Optimization: When recruiting sailors, ships now prioritize handymen near the ship.
- Bug Fix: The ship at the dock only replenishes 80% of its supplies when resupplying
Experience optimization
