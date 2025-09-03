 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19837909 Edited 3 September 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
New Features:
1. Starting this season, each season lasts 45 days
2. Season update

Optimizations:
1. Reduced difficulty for rank point acquisition
2. Increased AI opponent frequency during low-player-count matches

Bug Fixes:
1. Fixed death loot not displaying
2. Corrected erroneous terrain elements

Update Reward CDK: FMTC0903GHGSYT

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2324111
