New Features:
1. Starting this season, each season lasts 45 days
2. Season update
Optimizations:
1. Reduced difficulty for rank point acquisition
2. Increased AI opponent frequency during low-player-count matches
Bug Fixes:
1. Fixed death loot not displaying
2. Corrected erroneous terrain elements
Update Reward CDK: FMTC0903GHGSYT
2025-09-03 Update Notes
