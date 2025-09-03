 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19837899
Update notes via Steam Community

A new version is available! Update to get all the latest enhancements and fixes.

• New troop and ship attributes

• New riddle quest

• New emperor's challenges

Like what you see? Leave feedback or a rating to let us know!

Changed files in this update

