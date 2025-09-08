This is our very first update since launching into Early Access! Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback, we’re just getting started.

✨ New Features

No More Dead Sessions – If no players are found, you’ll now get matched with bots so you can keep playing without waiting.

New Mode: Frenzy – Experience chaotic gameplay with asteroids flying around and discover powerful buffs. Jump in and see what surprises await!

🔧 Improvements & Bug Fixes