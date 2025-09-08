 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19837868 Edited 8 September 2025 – 03:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is our very first update since launching into Early Access! Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback, we’re just getting started.

✨ New Features

  • No More Dead Sessions – If no players are found, you’ll now get matched with bots so you can keep playing without waiting.

  • New Mode: Frenzy – Experience chaotic gameplay with asteroids flying around and discover powerful buffs. Jump in and see what surprises await!

🔧 Improvements & Bug Fixes

  • Minor visual enhancements for a smoother experience.

  • Fixed: Chat messages not displaying.

  • Fixed: Incorrect store prices showing.

Changed files in this update

