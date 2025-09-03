 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19837857 Edited 3 September 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
IF YOU ENCOUNTER GAME-BREAKING BUGS
Please follow these steps:
  1. Go to Steam Library
  2. Go to Potato Cop
  3. Click the gear icon on the right
  4. Click Properties...
  5. Click on Betas
  6. Select stable


When you're on the stable build, please avoid opening the credits screen as it will crash.

In typical TossedBloom fashion, this built wasn't supposed to be out for at least another month but due to the credits crashing bug, I pushed this ASAP. There are some massive code rewrites and they're only quickly tested so let me know if there are bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3605551
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3605552
