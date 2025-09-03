Go to Steam Library

Go to Potato Cop

Click the gear icon on the right

Click Properties...

Click on Betas

Select stable



Please follow these steps:When you're on the stable build, please avoid opening the credits screen as it will crash.In typical TossedBloom fashion, this built wasn't supposed to be out for at least another month but due to the credits crashing bug, I pushed this ASAP. There are some massive code rewrites and they're only quickly tested so let me know if there are bugs.