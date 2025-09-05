Greetings from Play Together!
We would like to inform you about the update.
■ Update Details
- Resolved an issue where light effects were not properly displayed at night for certain vehicles.
- Resolved an issue where the Rock Cliff Waterfall item’s water effect was not displayed properly.
- Resolved an issue where the number of owned coins was displayed with a delay during Minigames.
- Resolved an issue where certain text was displayed abnormally.
- Resolved an issue where coupons could not be used in iOS environments.
- Other UI and bug fixes have been applied.
We will always strive to provide fun and comfortable service.
Thank you.
