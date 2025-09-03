Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.4 (Sep 03, 2025)
New
POI: Barracks
POI: Electric Area
New M4A4 sound + new suppressor sound
New shotgun sound
New pistol sound
Gunshots are now audible from a greater distance
Character hit sound added
Doors on fixed buildings at POIs can now be opened and closed
Fixes
Reduced tree-chopping sound range
Fixed an issue where the pistol had no reload sound
Keylock can now be crafted at the Crafting Bench (previously at the CNC Table)
Fixed fall-damage bug when switching between swimming and walking (both directions)
Made night slightly brighter
Adjusted and improved torch brightness
Reworked black tiles on the in-game map
Backpack: crafting cost changed from 50 → 35 Cloth
Cap: crafting cost changed from 20 → 10 Cloth
Pants: crafting cost changed from 30 → 20 Cloth
Tactical Helmet: crafting cost changed from 20 → 25 Cloth
Shirt: crafting cost changed from 50 → 20 Cloth
Tent: crafting cost changed from 100 → 30 Cloth
Additional performance optimizations
Map
Fixed missing collision on rocks at Camper Ville
Further collision tweaks on various objects
Added missing footstep sounds on some objects and surfaces
Fixed overly shiny truck tires
Placed additional power poles along roads for more map detail
Airfield fence reworked; added more gaps
Added more loot to the Airfield
Further Airfield polish
Small wooden docks now on both small islands
Fixed Flax spawning on some roads
Fixed water clipping through the Sulfur Cave
Reworked bridge
Fixed additional trees intersecting with rocks
Adjusted rocks that were too tall and let you see underneath
Further weather tuning and refinement
Player spawn points reworked
Server Admins
No wipe required
Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.3
Fixed 1 server warning
