Doors on fixed buildings at POIs can now be opened and closed

Gunshots are now audible from a greater distance

New M4A4 sound + new suppressor sound

Reworked black tiles on the in-game map

Fixed fall-damage bug when switching between swimming and walking (both directions)

Keylock can now be crafted at the Crafting Bench (previously at the CNC Table)

Fixed an issue where the pistol had no reload sound

Fixed missing collision on rocks at Camper Ville

Further collision tweaks on various objects

Added missing footstep sounds on some objects and surfaces

Fixed overly shiny truck tires

Placed additional power poles along roads for more map detail

Airfield fence reworked; added more gaps

Added more loot to the Airfield

Further Airfield polish

Small wooden docks now on both small islands

Fixed Flax spawning on some roads

Fixed water clipping through the Sulfur Cave

Reworked bridge

Fixed additional trees intersecting with rocks

Adjusted rocks that were too tall and let you see underneath

Further weather tuning and refinement