3 September 2025 Build 19837793 Edited 3 September 2025 – 15:19:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.4 (Sep 03, 2025)

New

  • POI: Barracks

  • POI: Electric Area

  • New M4A4 sound + new suppressor sound

  • New shotgun sound

  • New pistol sound

  • Gunshots are now audible from a greater distance

  • Character hit sound added

  • Doors on fixed buildings at POIs can now be opened and closed

Fixes

  • Reduced tree-chopping sound range

  • Fixed an issue where the pistol had no reload sound

  • Keylock can now be crafted at the Crafting Bench (previously at the CNC Table)

  • Fixed fall-damage bug when switching between swimming and walking (both directions)

  • Made night slightly brighter

  • Adjusted and improved torch brightness

  • Reworked black tiles on the in-game map

  • Backpack: crafting cost changed from 50 → 35 Cloth

  • Cap: crafting cost changed from 20 → 10 Cloth

  • Pants: crafting cost changed from 30 → 20 Cloth

  • Tactical Helmet: crafting cost changed from 20 → 25 Cloth

  • Shirt: crafting cost changed from 50 → 20 Cloth

  • Tent: crafting cost changed from 100 → 30 Cloth

  • Additional performance optimizations

Map

  • Fixed missing collision on rocks at Camper Ville

  • Further collision tweaks on various objects

  • Added missing footstep sounds on some objects and surfaces

  • Fixed overly shiny truck tires

  • Placed additional power poles along roads for more map detail

  • Airfield fence reworked; added more gaps

  • Added more loot to the Airfield

  • Further Airfield polish

  • Small wooden docks now on both small islands

  • Fixed Flax spawning on some roads

  • Fixed water clipping through the Sulfur Cave

  • Reworked bridge

  • Fixed additional trees intersecting with rocks

  • Adjusted rocks that were too tall and let you see underneath

  • Further weather tuning and refinement

  • Player spawn points reworked

Server Admins

  • No wipe required

  • Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.3

  • Fixed 1 server warning

Your feedback matters!\[/b] Tell us what you’d like to see — right under this post or on Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/6UgzrEkpP7 JoinDiscord

Thanks for your support! ❤️ Holy Mask Games

Changed files in this update

