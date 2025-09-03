Hello Rattys!



An update is now available for Rat Climber, if you do not see it, please restart your steam client.



Progress and Wiped Saves I'm very humbly sorry, Rattys. Some players' cheese finding progress and settings have been reset with the launch of Dream World patch 1.13. The progress cannot be recovered in these instances because the save file had been overwritten by technical complications in going from a single world game to multiple worlds, and having to change things to allow the game to be packaged. Please accept my apology and be assured this shall not happen again!!



Just in case, however, if you want to back up save files, they are located in (drive)>Users>(username)>AppData>Local>RatClimber>Saved>SaveGames and its the file called 1.sav



Dream World - Superjump will now be unlocked in Dream World if you have it unlocked in Ratty's World.

- Very important, secret text added to book on captain's desk!



Bugfixes - Graphical options and sensitivity sliders are now saved between play sessions.

- Superjump locked/unlocked UI elements should now display correctly. Superjump should now unlock by checking whether you have the steam achievement for finding all cheeses, instead of just checking the amount of cheeses you've found.

- Achievement for finishing Dream World levels should now be properly awarded upon reaching the end of Foggy Fortress.

- Trains in Playground level will no longer imprison and softlock you if they stop on top of you. The back of the train is illusionary and now has no collision (it's canonically magical and ethereal!)

- Fixed a floating chandelier in Tempest Tavern that was just levitating midair and living its best life.





Other - Sound options now include volume sliders for the following categories: master, Sound Effects (mostly ratty running and menu stuff), Ambience (level sounds/portals/trains/ships), and Squeaking

- The game now has a launch banner and taskbar icon showing Rat Climber art.

- Added a fade to black effect when entering portals.

- Sensitivity slider scaling increased by 1.5x to allow for higher sensitivity options. If you remember the old sensitivity number you used, simply multiply it by 1.5x to find the new number that should give you the same feel. For example, I used 0.5 in the old system, so now I should set the sliders to 0.33 to achieve the same feel.



Thank you all so much for the support and sticking with me through a very buggy recent update, but I have been working hard to squash all issues and errors, I shall make this the best ratformer ever made!!





