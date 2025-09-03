 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19837683
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Cooch only takes one day to kidnap from Gutter's Cove.

  • A crash during Katharen's “Stripped Of Title” scene has been fixed.

  • The dragon's voice correctly matches the player's choices when Malice visits the mercenaries in Act IV.

  • CGs will display correctly during Malice's “Flesh And Blood” and “Ancestor And Descendent” scenes.

  • A crash during Naho’s "Tame The Bitch" scene has been fixed.

  • A handful of image display and timing errors have been corrected.

  • A handful of typo and spacing fixes.

Changed files in this update

