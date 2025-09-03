Cooch only takes one day to kidnap from Gutter's Cove.

A crash during Katharen's “Stripped Of Title” scene has been fixed.

The dragon's voice correctly matches the player's choices when Malice visits the mercenaries in Act IV.

CGs will display correctly during Malice's “Flesh And Blood” and “Ancestor And Descendent” scenes.

A crash during Naho’s "Tame The Bitch" scene has been fixed.

A handful of image display and timing errors have been corrected.