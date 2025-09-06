 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19837543 Edited 6 September 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Thanks so much for the great reception to Glowkeeper! Here's a quick week 1 update to the game :)

In light of people already trying to speedrun Glowkeeper, we've just launched a speedrun.com page!

If you haven't had enough of Glowkeeper, maybe try finding the best route to speedrun Glowkeeper? I tried it myself and it's a pretty tough and interesting puzzle in its own right

Changelog

  • Fixed certain visual artifacts in the first area

  • Patched a small bug where gates don't open when you undo into the room

  • Disabled the Debug Console

  • Added Speedrunner's Mode

  • (The above 2 can be toggled in settings.cfg in the game files)

