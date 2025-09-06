Hi everyone! Thanks so much for the great reception to Glowkeeper! Here's a quick week 1 update to the game :)
In light of people already trying to speedrun Glowkeeper, we've just launched a speedrun.com page!
If you haven't had enough of Glowkeeper, maybe try finding the best route to speedrun Glowkeeper? I tried it myself and it's a pretty tough and interesting puzzle in its own right
Changelog
Fixed certain visual artifacts in the first area
Patched a small bug where gates don't open when you undo into the room
Disabled the Debug Console
Added Speedrunner's Mode
(The above 2 can be toggled in settings.cfg in the game files)
Changed files in this update