Hi everyone! Thanks so much for the great reception to Glowkeeper! Here's a quick week 1 update to the game :)



In light of people already trying to speedrun Glowkeeper, we've just launched a speedrun.com page!



If you haven't had enough of Glowkeeper, maybe try finding the best route to speedrun Glowkeeper? I tried it myself and it's a pretty tough and interesting puzzle in its own right



Changelog