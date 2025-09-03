Quite a lot to digest on this one, so let's just dig into it.

Major things for you guys is now you get a stronger save system (it even does 2 backups, not just 1) and some major buffs to staff.

Also, there is a new menu with some nice QOLs that we noticed you guys asking for (and even creating mods for it, so special thanks to the mod community for the extra inspiration to get us to create these.)





BUG FIXES

Improvements in pathfinding for visitors and staff

"Wishlist now" button removed from main menu (yes, we all missed it for over a week)

Made it impossible to build anything on the street level (outside of the park)

Fixed an issue that would cause janitors to get stuck

Fixed a bug that in some situations could make visitors' clothes...well... disappear

IMPROVEMENTS

Major improvements (almost a rework to be honest) in the saving system to make it even more sturdy and less likely to corrupt

Added new instructions messages in case something is wrong with the save file

Buffed the precision of staff

Made the efficiency % of staff more logical for their levels (which means they got buffed)

Raised the minimum % efficiency from 45 to 75 % for level 1 employees (max 100)

Improved messages in case of staff failing a task

Decoration points improved in many items

Many task list requirements were reworked and improved for the player

Improved hunger and thirst levels of visitors

Reduced prices of restocks

The ice-cream stand's price has been reduced

Increased probability of Smelly guests spawning

Changed "the bigger they are" achievement to be easier to obtain



NEW FEATURES

New Accessibility menu, which allows players to disable ragdoll on double jump, disable running VFX, and less slipping on puddles for the player

Added Tarvis (the name of our studio CEO) as a possible employee (yes, you can boss them around now)

Working on Rich presence for Discord status (first version, but you can already show your friends what you are doing in-game via Discord status)



EXTRA NOTE - As we wrote this, we discovered some vials from the smart guy were spawning under the floor. The task mission is still possible, but we will patch this as soon as possible

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates