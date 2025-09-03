 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19837490 Edited 3 September 2025 – 09:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BUGFIXES

  • Prevent uppercase characters from appearing in wordlist unintentionally.

  • Fixed crash in Orbiter by adding a safeguard in collision script.

  • Fixed crash due to attempting to upload leaderboard scores while offline.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2400161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link