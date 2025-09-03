Hello Preppers!

Some of you have been getting way too good at the game... like, seriously impressive levels of good. Right now, Heat is capped at level 15, but you’ve shown us just how much we underestimated you. So we’ve raised the Heat cap all the way to level 35!

We haven’t been able to properly test the higher levels ourselves (we can’t get past mission 3 so far 😅), so we’d love your feedback on how it plays once you push the limits. ːGWarriorː

ːGUNTOUCHABLESː Stability & Network Fixes ːGUNTOUCHABLESː

We’ve also worked on improving stability and addressing reported network issues. Since we couldn’t reproduce these problems on our end, it is very difficult for us to conclude how impactful these improvements are. If you previously had trouble with unstable connections, please let us know if things are running smoother now. You can either share it on the Steam forums or in the Discord

ːGUNTOUCHABLESː New in Guntouchables 1.0.5 ːGUNTOUCHABLESː

Fixed:

'Full Heath' Extra gets applied instantly after the vote

Colliders on containers in Urban levels

Secret clues sometimes pointing in the wrong direction ːsteamfacepalmː

Gunmods can no longer disappear upon rejoin

Fix Linda's Hip Fire Perk

Changed:

Improved text sizes on SteamDeck

Player Bots do a better job avoiding bile pools

Technical optimizations to improve network performance and stability

Added:

You can now see more information about the current expedition inside the missions

Players can now unlock up to 35 levels of Heat!

ːGUNTOUCHABLESː Future development ːGUNTOUCHABLESː

We’re currently working on the Bunker Update - a cozy playable hub where you’ll be able to:

Pick expeditions

Test firearms

Spend beans for upgrades

Track your progression

…and much more over time ːGNymphː

We’re aiming to release the Bunker Update in late September.

Beyond that, we’re reviewing all existing game content. This will be an ongoing process, with smaller periodic updates that add tweaks, changes, and new elements between the bigger updates.



As always, if you want to support the game - share your feedback, spread the word and get the Supporter Pack - it helps us improve Guntouchables more than anything else!

Bullets & Beans!

Game Swing