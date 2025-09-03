- Fixed board tile swapping (from inventory to board)
- Slightly increase world exp perk.
- Show journey number
- Fixed an issue where all worlds have the same rarity perks in the shop.
- Permanent Perks view now, don't add board perk effect to single perk summary.
- Increased money drop from mining x0.2 -> x0.25
- Increased more money from mining perk x4 -> x5
- Added an indicator if a world has resources.
Update 0.4.4
