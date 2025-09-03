A new botanist profession has been introduced into Hopeforest, replacing the gatherer profession. The botanist profession produces many of the same items as gatherer, but has new active mechanics and new passive activities.



• All your XP, KP and levels in gatherer have been transferred to botanist.

• The sickle profession equipment has been replaced with the watering can. Any upgrades and enchantments you had for the sickle have been transferred to the watering can.

• Some items have been replaced with new items (for example, stalks have become rosemary). Any replaced items you had in your backpack or bank have been automatically converted.

• Some items have been removed from the game (for example, ancient coins have been removed). Any removed items you had in your backpack or bank have been automatically turned into coins at the high price.



Botanist As a botanist, you harvest plants from around Hopeforest. However, the plants in Hopeforest are slow growing and need your help and encouragement to make them grow faster. There are quite a few techniques you can employ to achieve this.



Standard techniques for making plants grow faster:

• Raking the soil

• Applying fertilizer

• Watering

• Treating greenfly



Advanced techniques for making plants grow faster:

• Staking with bamboo

• Willow water



You can find more details on all these techniques in the "Growing Plants... Fast!" book, which can be found in the Greenhouse off Timberwell Road.



In the Greenhouse you will also find:

• The new Botanist passive activity - growing plants at the botanist station.

• The new Botanist venture - willow water.



Woodcutter changes We have added two new trees to Hopeforest, both of which are used in Botanist.

• Bamboo, which is used to make bamboo stakes.

• Willow, which is used to make willow water.



Forager changes • The bones that were a part of gatherer are now a part of forager (and have therefore been moved to Hopeport).

• The bones bank cart has moved to Old Street West, such that you can bank your bones in Hopeport.

• New rooms have been added to Hopeport, north of the Collapsed Hovels, to make enough space for the bones (and also for new fish, which are coming in a future update).

• Many foraging spots have been moved, such that all the foraging spots for a particular item are always in adjacent rooms.

• The items you get from passive foraging have changed. Some items have been removed, and some have been moved from gatherer.



Alchemist changes • Almost every potion now has a single recipe, regardless of level. The only exception is the XP Stonemaw Hill potion, which will change to have a single recipe in a future update.

• Strength Arborae potions have a completely new recipe.

• Strength Infernae and Strength Necromae potions have been added.

• Each potion is now made at either the standard potion station, or the potent potion station, regardless of level.

• The 10% healing potion has been removed. We felt this potion confused new players, as they were not effective enough to be used in actual combat. You now make a special healing potion in the tutorial instead.

• You will find there are some potion reagents that you cannot use at the moment. They will be used to make new potions in a future update, and you can bank them in preparation if you wish.



The following potions are made at the standard potion station:

• Healing

• Fear

• Strength Cryonae

• Strength Tempestae

• Strength Arborae

• XP Hopeport

• XP Hopeforest

• XP Mine



The following potions are made at the potent potion station:

• Strength Infernae

• Strength Necromae

• XP Crenopolis

• XP Stonemaw Hill



Fisher changes The bait you use to catch wraddock and mackibut has been changed, such that each kind of bait is only used to catch one kind of fish.

• Wraddock are now caught using beetles. Beetles now come from forager.

• Mackibut are now caught using lice. Lice now come from delver.



Chef changes • You will find there are some ingredients that you cannot use at the moment. They will be used to make new recipes in a future update, and you can bank them in preparation if you wish.



Merchant changes • The items sold by the pearl stall and the cabbage stall are now part of the merchant trading bounties, as opposed to potion reagents.

• Any pearls or cabbages you had in your backpack or bank have been automatically turned into coins at the high price.



Combat drop changes • Only the foes in the Mine of Mantuban drop special items now. The special drops from foes in Hopeforest and Crenopolis have been removed.



Storage rifts • Storage rifts are now available from the start of game. Marcus Mint will teach you the storage rift spell during the tutorial. If you have already completed the tutorial, you will be given the storage rift spell.

• The Spider's Nest quest reward is now the ability to withdraw items from a storage rift. If you have already completed the Spider's Nest quest you will have this new reward.

• Marcus Mint and his friends have been busy adding more storage rifts throughout Adothria.



Ventures • Items given by ventures now stack in stacks of 100, so you can hold more at once.

• All ventures now give considerably more items. This is so they now produce enough items for the profession they feed into.

• The price of all ventures items has been considerably reduced to reflect the fact that they are much easier to obtain.

• The quantity of ventures items you already own (in either your backpack or bank) has been multiplied by the same amount. This is so the reduction in price does not result in a loss of wealth.

• Ventures which used to last 24 hours now last 23 hours, and ventures which used to last 12 hours now last 11 hours. This is so, if you wish, you can do the venture at the same time each day without the time slowly slipping later.



Under construction rooms You may notice there are some new under construction symbols on the map in Hopeforest. These are little spoilers of where we are planning to add new rooms for new side quests, and for Project Milestone. You will see more of these appear as we continue to expand the world to support the new content that is coming.