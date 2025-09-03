Another day, another path:



- I changed the wording for the heal instruction in the tutorial

- Reworded the combination for the chicken combination again

- The shotgun combination now works with the shotgun upgrade

- Pets don't kill the shopkeeper anymore

- All character choice UIs now display character info

- Changed wording of the pierce upgrade

- Fixed an issue where if you lose the roulette while having the extra health upgrade, you would start the next room with 0 health

- You can now click on the characters in the title screen to make them do a little hop



Enjoy :)

- Bagel