3 September 2025 Build 19837305 Edited 3 September 2025 – 09:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another day, another path:

- I changed the wording for the heal instruction in the tutorial
- Reworded the combination for the chicken combination again
- The shotgun combination now works with the shotgun upgrade
- Pets don't kill the shopkeeper anymore
- All character choice UIs now display character info
- Changed wording of the pierce upgrade
- Fixed an issue where if you lose the roulette while having the extra health upgrade, you would start the next room with 0 health
- You can now click on the characters in the title screen to make them do a little hop

Enjoy :)
- Bagel

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3081271
Linux Depot 3081273
