Another day, another path:
- I changed the wording for the heal instruction in the tutorial
- Reworded the combination for the chicken combination again
- The shotgun combination now works with the shotgun upgrade
- Pets don't kill the shopkeeper anymore
- All character choice UIs now display character info
- Changed wording of the pierce upgrade
- Fixed an issue where if you lose the roulette while having the extra health upgrade, you would start the next room with 0 health
- You can now click on the characters in the title screen to make them do a little hop
Enjoy :)
- Bagel
