Balance
Buffed the Rage given by Legion from (3/4/5) to (3/5/8).
Buffed the Regeneration given by Darkthorn from (2/4/6) to (3/5/8).
Buffed the health% damage from Ironclad from (2%/4%/6%) to (3%/5%/8%).
Buffed the percentage of stunning an enemy from Taboo from (30%/50%) to (35%/55%).
Buffed the stun damage from Taboo from (10/15) to (20/30).
Fixes
Fixed a variety of bugs affecting the Endless Mode, including boss rewards working as in the normal game instead of as intended and the first Passive Ability of Liz giving items of incorrect rarities.
Fixed a variety of errors in translated texts.
Fixed a visual glitch affecting minions spawning in bossfights.
Added a failsafe to prevent achievements to never be unlocked in certain situations.
Changed files in this update