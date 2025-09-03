Server Now Up Rangers!
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Rangers,
The maintenance for Combat Arms: Reloaded is now complete, and the servers are back online! You can now log in and return to the battlefield.
PATCH NOTES LINK: [Click Here]
Thank you for your patience, and we appreciate your continued support. See you in the game!
Best regards,
Combat Arms Team
