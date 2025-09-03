 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19837127 Edited 3 September 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reduced mobs speed a bit.
  • Town commerce skill max points raised to 3, gold increase per round scaled to 1/10/100 per wave.
  • Small fixes to load game in progress game data.
  • Continue refactor.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3194971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link