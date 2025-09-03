 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19837074 Edited 3 September 2025 – 08:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue with Focus test vocabulary generation (all words) when not a lot of words are unlocked (end of airport)
- Fixed minor tilemap / sprite issues in some locations

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2701721
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2701722
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2701723
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link