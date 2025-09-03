🖱️ Mouse-only players, this one's for you! The big change in this update is the addition of a new camera movement mode: right-click-and-drag with the mouse now rotates, zooms, and tilts the camera – allowing you to move freely (and, really, play the whole game) with just the mouse.

I've also added a few bonus quality-of-life features folks have asked for, like an in-game UI scale slider, and added a highlight outline that shows you the current selected tile. If you're playing on a smaller screen (cough Steam Deck cough) this one will probably make your island-building a lot less error-prone. I'm pretty much a 100% Steam Deck player myself, and I'm definitely a fan.

Hopefully you will be, too.

Fixed a bug where corner ribbons on foil cards did not disappear on hover (in the card library and when selecting cards to draw).

Extended loading screen tips so they stay on-screen long enough to actually read.

Right click-and-drag with the mouse now rotates and zooms the camera.

Added a UI scale slider right inline in the in-game menu.

Added a white outline to land tiles when they’re hovered or selected.

Made the “this card can’t be played on this tile” indicator (a red X-marks-the-spot) larger and more prominent.

I'm still working on the card balance for the first big (free!) content update coming in a few weeks, but until then keep those bug reports and feature requests coming! Best place is probably to leave 'em in the comments to this post or in a review.